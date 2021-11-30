Illinois Vikings youth football team needs help getting to national championships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Vikings, a Chicago area youth football team, needs some help securing their way to the national championship game they qualified for.The team is set to compete in Florida next month and are currently undefeated. They secured money for flights down to the game, but still need help paying for housing, transportation and meals for the week.The team is comprised of kids aged 14 and under from a number of Chicago neighborhoods and some suburbs, and won city, state and regional championships in St. Louis to get to the national competition. The team will represent Chicago, the state of Illinois and the Midwest in the tournament from Dec. 4-11."Ninety percent of our young men come from single parent homes and that causes some financial issues when it comes to paying for these trips that our young men have earned and deserve," said Coach Tomorrio Anderson.If you want to donate to help the team live their championship dream, you can do so in the following ways:Donate through Zelle using the email Buildingleadersacc@gmail.com or Illinivikings@gmail.comDonate through CashApp using $TheVikes or @Illinivikings