Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued licenses to sell weed, including 10 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, including the first "secondary site" adult use cannabis license. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city. Some dispensaries with same-site licenses have also opted to delay recreational sales and continue operating as medical only for the time being. Check with your local dispensary to ensure they are offering recreational sales.Ten of the dispensaries are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location. So far, the only "secondary site" license to be issued is for Rise - Joliet in the south suburb.In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:Columbia Care4758 North Milwaukee AvenueChicago, IL 60630Dispensary335001 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60640The Herbal Care Center1301 South Western AvenueChicago, IL 60608Maribis of Chicago4570 South Archer AvenueChicago, IL 60632MedMar3812 North Clark StreetChicago, IL 60613Midway Dispensary5648 South Archer AvenueChicago, IL 60638Mission Illinois8554 South Commercial AvenueChicago, IL 60617MOCA Modern Cannabis2847 West Fullerton AvenueChicago, IL 60647NuMed Chicago1308 West North AvenueChicago IL 60642Zen Leaf Chicago6428 North Milwaukee AvenueChicago, IL 60631Rise - Mundelein1325 Armour BoulevardMundelein, IL 60060New Age Care2015 East Euclid AvenueMount Prospect, IL 60056PDI Medical Dispensary1623 Barclay BoulevardBuffalo Grove, IL 60089MME - Evanston1804 Maple AvenueEvanston, IL 602013C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville1700 Quincy Ave #103Naperville, IL 60431EarthMed852 South Westgate StreetAddison, IL 60101FloraMedex7953 West Grand AvenueElmwood Park, IL 60707Seven Point1132 Lake StreetOak Park, IL 60301Verilife - Arlington Heights1816 South Arlington Heights RoadArlington Heights, IL 60005Verilife - North Aurora161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301North Aurora, IL 60542Zen Leaf St. Charles3714 Illinois AvenueSt. Charles, IL 601743C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet1627 Rock Creek BoulevardJoliet, IL 60431Greenhouse Group2400 W. US Route 6Morris, IL 60450Rise - Joliet**Adult Use Only; Secondary Site**2903 Colorado Ave.Joliet, IL 60431Verilife - Ottawa4104 Columbus StreetOttawa, IL 61350Verilife - Romeoville1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4Romeoville, IL 60446Windy City Cannabis Club1137 W. 175th St.Homewood, IL 60430Windy City Cannabis Club2535 Veterans Dr.Posen, IL 60469Windy City Cannabis Club11425 S. Harlem Ave.Worth, IL 60425Windy City Cannabis Club8340 S. Roberts Rd.Justice, IL 60458The Clinic Effingham1101 Ford Avenue Suite CEffingham, IL 62401Harbory8195 Express DriveMarion, IL 62959HCI Alternatives - Collinsville1014 Eastport Plaza DriveCollinsville, IL 62234HCI Alternatives - Springfield628 East Adams StreetSpringfield, IL 62701Herbal Remedies Dispensary4440 Broadway Street, Suite 1Quincy, IL 62305Maribis of Springfield2272 North Grand Avenue EastGrandview, IL 62702Mapleglen Care Center4777 Stenstrom RoadRockford, IL 61109MedMar2696 McFarland RoadRockford, IL 61107Nature's Treatment973 Tech DriveMilan, IL 61264NuMed East Peoria504 Riverside DriveEast Peoria, IL 61611NuMed Urbana105 East University AvenueUrbana, IL 61801Phoenix Botanical Dispensary1704 South Neil Street CChampaign, IL 61820Rise - Canton3104 North Main StreetCanton, IL 61520Thrive Anna87 Richview Dr.Anna, IL 62906Thrive Harrisburg105 Veterans DriveHarrisburg, IL 62946Trinity Compassionate Care Centers3125 N. University St. Ste. BPeoria, IL 61604