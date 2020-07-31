CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early Walker, the founder of the "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" organizationannounced Thursday that through the organization'stip line, a high powered assault weapon was taken off the street.
Chicago Police recovered the weapon from inside a garbage dumpster at 120th and Halsted Wednesday evening.
The AR-47 Weapon was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.
I'm Telling, Don't Shoot received the tip Wednesday evening and alerted CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass, the group said in a release.
"While the organization is less than 30 days old, the tip line has continued to have heavy traffic on a daily basis. The person who gave this particular tip was accurate and precise. I want to thank CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass for his quick actions that led to the speedy discovery of the weapon. In addition, Superintendent Dave Brown continues to be a source of strength and encouragement to our organization. His leadership has been stellar for us," Walker said.
A baby girl was shot and critically injured on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday.
RELATED: Bishop Ford shooting critically injures girl, 10 months; $10K reward offered as family pleads for help finding shooter
The 10-month-old baby remains in critical condition Tuesday morning. Her family said she was shot in the shoulder.
I'm Telling Don't Shoot is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
'I'm Telling, Don't Shoot' helps get loaded AR-47 off the streets
CHICAGO CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More