chicago crime

'I'm Telling, Don't Shoot' helps get loaded AR-47 off the streets

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early Walker, the founder of the "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" organizationannounced Thursday that through the organization'stip line, a high powered assault weapon was taken off the street.

Chicago Police recovered the weapon from inside a garbage dumpster at 120th and Halsted Wednesday evening.

The AR-47 Weapon was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

I'm Telling, Don't Shoot received the tip Wednesday evening and alerted CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass, the group said in a release.

"While the organization is less than 30 days old, the tip line has continued to have heavy traffic on a daily basis. The person who gave this particular tip was accurate and precise. I want to thank CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass for his quick actions that led to the speedy discovery of the weapon. In addition, Superintendent Dave Brown continues to be a source of strength and encouragement to our organization. His leadership has been stellar for us," Walker said.

A baby girl was shot and critically injured on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday.

RELATED: Bishop Ford shooting critically injures girl, 10 months; $10K reward offered as family pleads for help finding shooter

The 10-month-old baby remains in critical condition Tuesday morning. Her family said she was shot in the shoulder.

I'm Telling Don't Shoot is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopullmanchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Charges filed in NW Side police shootout; officer remains in ICU
5 CPD officers, suspect injured in NW Side shooting
2 shot, including child, in Riverdale
Operation Legend ATF mobile ballistics van comes to Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana gov extends COVID-19 restrictions
Cook County to announce stricter COVID-19 guidelines Friday
Charges filed in NW Side police shootout; officer remains in ICU
Kurimu serves up Asian-influenced treats on Taylor Street
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
Alligator captured in Lake Lynwood
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Show More
Massive fire ravages Pennsylvania apartment building
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76
More TOP STORIES News