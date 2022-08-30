Nonprofit 'Imagine Englewood if...' helps youth through year-round programs, works to grow community

Nonprofit "Imagine Englewood if..." organizes a Unity Day on the city's South Side and helps youth through year-round programs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine Englewood if... that's the name of a group that works to help youth through year-round programs.

Dattrick Woody became involved with the group his sophomore year in high school.

"I was able to get a full-ride scholarship because of my academics and willingness to give back to my community," said Woody.

After graduating, Woody created his own nonprofit, 1Clique Studios. He moved back to Englewood and also works with Imagine Englewood if.

"We need to be able to come together and change the narrative of our community," said Woody.

Imagine Englewood if organizes Greater Englewood Unity Day each year, a major community cleanup in Chicago.