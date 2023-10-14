Mentor program helps under-served students with college application process

A college mentor program, iMentor Chicago, is helping under-served and first-generation students with the college application process.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The season of college applications is heating up for high school seniors. It can be especially difficult for some students.

Nina Nicole Longino is the Executive Director of iMentor Chicago, and she joined ABC7 to discuss the resources they provide to students and families.

First-generation students and students of color face specific challenges when applying to college, such as their parents not having the same experience or resources as other students.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Affirmative Action has negatively impacted efforts to level the playing field, Longino said.

iMentor helps under-resourced high schools on Chicago's South and West side by pairing students with mentors to guide them through the college application process.

For more information about iMentor and how to get involved, click here to visit their website.