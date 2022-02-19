Arts & Culture

Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Chicago next week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the heels of its critically acclaimed blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh, the Lighthouse Immersive team has set their sights on the art and life of Frida Kahlo, the beloved 20th century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico. She was born in 1907 and died in 1954.

"Frida Kahlo's work is uniquely suited to be explored in an immersive environment and her life story is equally fascinating," said Lighthouse Immersive Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. "Kahlo lived her life as one giant journey of exploration, and her art mirrored that journey. Our goal is to give our viewers more than an examination of her work; we also hope they will leave with a richer understanding of the smart, complex woman who created these timeless masterpieces."

Kahlo's work bridges surrealist and magic realism traditions - blending authentic depictions of her life with fantastical elements reflecting her inner thoughts and struggles. Folk art, mysticism, surrealism, magic realism and a notably revealing series of self-portraits are all included in the projections.

The show will be in Chicago at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club, which is located at 108 West Germania Place in Chicago. It runs from Feb. 24 through May 28, 2022. Tickets are available now.
