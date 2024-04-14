Uptown Makers Experience brings the inner artist out of everyone

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This spring, four new maker experience businesses are holding a pop up on Chicago's in Uptown neighborhood.

Located in the entertainment district of Uptown, there are now not only restaurant and music venues but also multiple unique maker experiences, taking the inner artist out of everyone.

These selected organizations are working with small business owners and landlords to provide rapid relief to small businesses by activating vacant storefronts into pop up business spaces.

The goal of the Small Business Storefront Activation Program is to boost local spending and draw additional foot traffic to commercial corridors across the city.

Participating businesses include:

Chicago Center for Photojournalism at 1226 W. Wilson: photography workshops

Studio W.I.P. at 1047 W Lawrence: Spray paint workshops

Bachor at 1111 W Lawrence: Mosaic workshops

POP Craft at 1109 W Lawrence: Tufting workshops

