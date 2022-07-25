'People are going to die': Activists rally against proposed Indiana abortion law restricting access

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hours from now, Indiana lawmakers are expected to discuss plans to tighten the state's abortion laws.
The move comes with some push back from abortion-rights demonstrators, who gathered in Highland, Indiana, Sunday to protest the bill.
Where Ridge and Indianapolis Boulevard meet was a resounding cry heard from the corner that easily spread to those in traffic.
"People are going to die because of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and I have to come out here," said abortion-rights advocate Heidi Anderson.
Multiple abortion-rights groups also gathered near Wicker Park Sunday, hoping their voices reach the Indiana State Capitol.
"This is a right that all women should be granted, whether Republicans, like it or not, added fellow abortion-rights advocate Katelin Sears.
Their efforts come one day before lawmakers in Indiana are expected to meet for a special session to debate tighter abortion laws following the Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Senate Republicans are introducing a bill that will block most abortions in the state, unless it's to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of life or if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.
"SB 1 is completely unacceptable," said Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life.
The leader of the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, in a recorded video, said Senate Bill 1 doesn't go far enough.
"This legislation allows for late-term abortions to continue in the State of Indiana, including partial-birth abortions," Fichter said.
While Vice President Kamala Harris plans to speak to Indiana lawmakers Monday, some demonstrators aren't as optimistic it will make much difference.
"She's been a huge advocate for pro-choice! She's done an excellent job in that regard," said Noah Thomas, an abortion-rights advocate.
"I can only vote so much. It's not helping," Anderson added.
Some abortion-rights advocates who demonstrated Sunday said they plan to take their fight to the State Capitol Monday.
