Indiana State Senate passes bill banning nearly all instances of abortions

Indiana state senators passed a near-total ban on abortions, only providing exceptions for rape and incest or when the mother's life is at risk.

During the special session in Indianapolis, abortion rights supporters demonstrated outside the Senate chambers.

During the special session in Indianapolis, abortion rights supporters demonstrated outside the Senate chambers.

It now goes to the Indiana House.