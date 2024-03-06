1 killed in shooting on I-80/94 in NW Indiana; lanes closed to traffic

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a shooting on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning, police said.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Glen Fifield said the shooting took place on I-80/94 at Ripley Street.

Police said the westbound lanes are closed with traffic being diverted off at the Indiana Toll Road.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

