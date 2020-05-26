Indiana Primary 2020 early voting sites open in Lake, Porter, LaPorte counties

Early voting sites are now open in parts of Indiana ahead of the state's June 2 primary.In Lake County, people can vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the following locations:-Lake County Elections Board Office, room a205, 2293 N Main St. in Crown Point;-East Chicago's County Courthouse, 3711 Main St. in East Chicago;-Genesis Convention Center, 5th & Broadway in Gary;-Hammond's County Courthouse, 232 Russell St. in Hammond;-St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave. in St. John;-Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St. in Winfield;-Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd in Munster;-Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland;-Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St. in Lowell;-Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. 4th St. in Hobart;- Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St. in Schererville.In Porter County, residents can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:-Porter County Admin Building, Suite 102A, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso;-Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton;North Porter County Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Rd., Portage;Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St. , Hebron;Union Township Fire Station, 267 N. 600 West in Valparaiso.There is also a mobile voting facility open Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jamestown Apartments, 2810 Winchester Dr. in Valparaiso.In LaPorte County, residents can vote at the county complex at 809 State Street in LaPorte and the county office complex at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday and then 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Monday.More than 33,000 people in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have applied for mail-in ballots for the primary. They have until noon on June 2 to turn their ballots in.