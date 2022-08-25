Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert at Chicago's House of Hope aims to inspire, help others

The concert is Saturday at the House of Hope

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend some top names in the gospel world will be performing in Chicago.

The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert features Donald Lawrence, Kierra Sheard Kelly, Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon.

"It's just an evening of high-praise, high-worship, dancing. We gonna party," said Hammond.

The concert will emphasize the need for unity in the community.

"It's a definite need to bring people together and focus them on hope," said Hammond.

Monetary contributions will benefit TruVision Productions, which works with youth between the ages of 12 and 18. Right now, the group is working to support an alum, Josiah McCory, who was seriously injured in a shooting last year.

The concert is Saturday at the House of Hope. You can learn more here.