Instacart hiring 300,000 workers to meet new demand amid coronavirus pandemic

An on-demand grocery startup called Instacart is hiring 300,000 workers to meet soaring demand in light of the novel coronavirus.

Instacart is a San Francisco-based business that offers same-day grocery delivery to your home.

The company will hire its new delivery drivers over the next three months.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 in North Carolina

Last week, Amazon said it was hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. to deal with the spike in business. Walmart is hiring more than 150,000 hourly workers in the coming months.

Instacart said it expects this hiring spree will more than double the company's current workforce of full-service shoppers.

RELATED: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
