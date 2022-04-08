women

Chicago group works to inspire women to take on international travel

As COVID travel restrictions ease, many beginning to book trips abroad
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago group inspires women to find new places to travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taking an international trip alone isn't something everyone is willing to try.

But the Her Adventures Facebook group works to inspire women to take solo trips.

Arden Joy was born and raised in Chicago. She created the group.

"I always wanted to travel the world, but I didn't always have the resources," said Joy. "When I finally took that big, first trip I found it was really transformative."

She learned many women fear for their safety when traveling, and created Her Adventures, a travel community for women.

Devan Murray lives in Downers Grove. The Facebook group inspired her to plan her first solo trip to Europe.

"I saw a lot of other members post about it and how empowering it was to travel solo," said Murray. "I made some lifelong friends."

Now, Murray serves as a moderator of the group.
