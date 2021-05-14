fatal crash

I-80 crash leaves 3 dead, including baby, after Mustang slams into back of semi

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead, including a 1-year-old baby, after a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 80 Thursday.

The crash happened on I-80 westbound east of 300 East Street near mile-marker 40 in Bureau County just before 2:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. A white Ford Mustang slammed into the back of a semi-truck that had slowed to a near stop due to traffic ahead, officials said.

All three occupants in the Mustang were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims include a 26-year-old man who was driving the Mustang, a 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby, all from South Bend, Indiana, ISP said.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours while officials conducted a crash investigation and cleaned up the debris.

Officials did not say if the 69-year-old semi-truck driver was injured in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashsemi crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Police search for vehicle in fatal Jefferson Park hit-and-run
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
Driver, 73, dies after crashing into planter box in Loop: police
Driver killed after car crashes into semi, catches fire: ISP
TOP STORIES
Spring Grove man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years
Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Latinx people least likely in Chicago area to have health insurance
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
St. Charles teacher files lawsuit over vaccine mandate
Show More
Car theft ring used fake IDs to illegally finance cars at dealerships
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News