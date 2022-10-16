WATCH LIVE

Protesters in Chicago form human chain across Michigan Ave. to bring awareness to protests in Iran

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
27 minutes ago
A protest in downtown Chicago Saturday aims to bring awareness about deadly protests happening in Iran.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest in downtown Chicago Saturday aims to bring awareness about deadly protests happening in Iran.

The group formed a human chain across Michigan Avenue to draw attention to the lives lost in the ongoing protests in Iran.

The protest in Iran broke out last month after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. She was arrested by morality police, which is a unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing headscarves.

