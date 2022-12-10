Chicago pub owner, city fighting over inflatable holiday decorations outside Irish Nobleman

The owner of the Irish Nobleman pub in West Town is fighting the city after they told him to remove inflatable holiday decorations from the sidewalk.

The city told the Irish Nobleman in West Town to remove their inflatables, saying they blocked the line of sight for people driving, walking and biking.

They had been placed on the sidewalk at the corner of Erie and Noble.

No fines were issued and the rest of the decorations were allowed to stay up.

However, the pub's owner said they've displayed the larger ones for years and never had a problem until Alderman Daniel La Spata requested an inspection.

The owner claims the move was politically motivated since they hosted a fundraiser for the alderman's opponent.

Alderman La Spata told ABC7 that couldn't be further from the truth and he bears no grudge against the business.