Business

Irish supermarket creates parody video to promote stock dispelling fears of flour shortage, price hikes due to COVID-19

A supermarket in Dundalk, Ireland, created a hilarious video to promote their flour stock in the store stemming from fears of shortages and price hikes of the commodity.

SuperValu Fairways produced a mock-drug deal video where, after collecting produce at the docks, the store manager is presented with a large bag of flour and told that it's "good stuff" and that he would "get serious money for that."

The store manager replies: "We're not going to rip the customer off. We're only going to charge 1.59 for 2 kg".

He continues by saying that the store has been successfully supplying customers with bread, pasta and toilet roll, and now they also have flour.

As people rushed to panic-buy items when the country rolled out restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, flour was one of the items that people feared could face both shortages and raised prices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfunny videocoronavirusu.s. & worldparodyfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News