Coronavirus

IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer, other PPE now tax deductible

There's some new and important information for when you file your taxes this year. PPE like face masks and hand sanitizer are now tax deductible medical expenses.

The IRS made the announcement on Friday, saying COVID face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE such as disinfectant wipes will be deductible medical expenses when Americans file their taxes this year.

They say Americans can deduct those PPE purchases as long as they're for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID and for use by themselves, their spouse, or any dependents not covered by insurance, provided that total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

The amounts paid for PPE are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements.

To qualify your PPE for a tax break, you must have bought it after January 1, 2020.

PPE costs are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under flex spending plans and health savings accounts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeface maskmedicalirstaxescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
IN reports 1,136 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Chicago loosens outdoor COVID restrictions
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
FBI activity near Streeterville high-rise where bomb-making materials, body found
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
Electrician dies after truck strikes work lift stretched over the Kennedy Expy.
Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests
Show More
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2M settlement
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
Brighton Park shooting leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News