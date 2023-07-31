Gov. JB Pritzker was at University of Illinois Chicago Monday to discuss increasing access to abortion and other care in the state.

Abortion in Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker announces new actions to increase access to reproductive care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced new actions targeted to lower barriers of access to reproductive care across the state.

Pritzker joined state leaders, healthcare providers and advocates at the University of Illinois Chicago to announce several initiatives and programs.

"Unlike some other states, in the fourteen months since the Supreme Court made the archaic and destructive decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Illinois has doubled down on our commitment to protect and expand reproductive rights for patients and providers alike," Pritzker said. "This most recent batch of nation-leading policy expands access even further-because in the Land of Lincoln, we will not go backwards. Illinois will remain a safe haven for women - and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure widespread, equitable access to reproductive rights."

The initiatives announced Monday include a partnership among state agencies, hospitals and the Chicago Abortion Fund to create a hospital navigation program. CARLA, or Complex Abortion Regional Line for Access, will launch in August.

The Illinois Department of Public Health received $10 million for a public facing hotline for abortion service navigation in the 2024 budget.

A Family Planning Program for Medicaid has also been created.

A Capital Grant Program will provide $5 million to support reproductive health care providers in Illinois that are experiencing increased demand for their services.

A reproductive health reimbursement for state employees who work out of state has also been authorized.

Illinois previously expanded requirements for insurers to cover birth control and abortion services, including advance prescriptions of medicine for medication abortion, the governor's office said. The state also expanded access to over-the-counter birth control and passed legislation protecting healthcare providers from legal action for treating patients from out of state.

Last week, Pritzker signed a law targeting crisis pregnancy centers, in an effort to counter what he calls misinformation and deceptive practices used to discourage women from seeking abortions.