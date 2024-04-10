Chicago River open water swim event not actually approved by city yet

Despite promotion for a swimming event in the Chicago River, it turns out the city has not yet approved it.

Despite promotion for a swimming event in the Chicago River, it turns out the city has not yet approved it.

Despite promotion for a swimming event in the Chicago River, it turns out the city has not yet approved it.

Despite promotion for a swimming event in the Chicago River, it turns out the city has not yet approved it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite promotion for a swimming event in the Chicago River, it turns out the city has not yet approved it.

The swim, which would be the first open water swim in the river in nearly a century, is scheduled for September 22, and registration is already open. Money raised has been designated to go to ALS research.

But at Wednesday's city council meeting, 34th Ward Ald. William Conway, whose ward covers part of downtown, said he was never notified of the event.

He questioned officials with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events about it. They said the event announcement came out "without any permits or approval from the city of Chicago."

Officials said they are now meeting with the group planning the swim, along with all relevant city partners, and that no special permits have been issued. They said "nothing is firm" for that event on Sept. 22.

The planned swim event will be capped at 500 qualified swimmers who must show documented proof of previous open water swims in order to be approved.