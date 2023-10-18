Chicago protests demand ceasefire in Gaza after hospital bombed amid Israel-Hamas war

Protests in Chicago and around the world are calling for an end to the Israeli army's bombing of Gaza.

Hamas blames Israel for deadly hospital blast, while Israel says misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad is to blame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago Wednesday are calling for an immediate ceasefire and stopping of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The protests ramped up not just in Chicago but around the world.

Earlier, dozens of mostly Palestinian students marched through the campus of St. Xavier University in the city's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood to call for an end to the Israeli army's bombing of Gaza.

"This is not a matter of religion. This is not a matter of where you are from or who you are. This is a humanitarian crisis everyone should care about," said Jena, a student who only gave her first name.

"We are not asking for the death of people. We are asking to have the freedom to be our own people," said student Majid Matariyeh.

A world away in Lebanon, police had to use tear gas as hundreds converged upon the American embassy in Beirut to protest the United States government's support of Israel. In Washington D.C., a group of Jewish activists gathered at the U.S. Capitol to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region. Those calls were echoed by elected officials in Chicago City Hall.

"We're calling for a cease fire. Yes! Catch the people that did the horrific things, but it shouldn't be at the expense of innocent people on either side. And right now on both sides, innocent lives are being lost," said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore.

The Tuesday explosion at a Gaza hospital that appears to have left hundreds dead continues to be investigated, U.S. official said they have independently corroborated that the tragedy was a result of a misfired missile launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and no the Israeli Defense Forces.

"I think a ceasefire is possible only after we achieve the goal of this operation. And that is to eradicate the leadership of Hamas in the Gaza Strip which is responsible for the killing of more than 1400 Israelis last week. And I think we have the full support of President Biden and the international community to continue with this operation," said Yiham Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest.

The protest in downtown Chicago is set to begin around 4:30 pm.