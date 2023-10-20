WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at IL US Rep. Jan Schakowsky's Skokie office

Friday, October 20, 2023 12:06AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters staged a sit-in at Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's office in Skokie.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters staged a sit-in at Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's office in Skokie Thursday afternoon.

The protesters demanded an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, and changes to U.S. policy. Police said there were about 25 people inside the office protesting peacefully.

They also demanded Schakowksy sign a resolution put forth by Cori Bush calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The congresswoman, who is Jewish, is currently in Washington D.C.

ABC7 has reached out to her aides for comment.

