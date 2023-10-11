Gaza airstrike from Israel kills 10 relatives, Chicago family says; protest planned downtown

An airstrike on Gaza killed 10 relatives of a family in Chicago as war between Israel and Hamas rages on. A protest is planned in downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is in mourning after 10 of their relatives were killed in the latest round of airstrikes in Gaza.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has reignited fears for local Chicagoans with ties to Israel and Gaza alike.

The El Agha family only had photos of some of their relatives who died, who they said range from 1 to 61 years old.

"This is essentially an entire family whose bloodline has been completely erased in one single airstrike," said Abdullah El Agha.

He said this is a nightmare many of his relatives have been living through for decades.

"Unfortunately hearing about terror and aggression on Gaza is nothing new for us as Palestinians as people from Gaza," El Agha said. "When there's not constant air strikes, there's an air land and sea blockade where Israel controls all of the water, electricity all of the food, and the medical supplies that go into Gaza."

That's why local activists are bringing the message closer to home. Muhammad Sankari and the Palestinian Community Network have planned a rally for downtown Chicago Wednesday evening.

Sankari said his wife lives in the West Bank, and the home of his friend's family in Gaza was bombed two days ago.

"A residential building flattened by Israel on the first day of their bombing in Gaza," he said. "Our conversation ended. Inshallah my parents don't die this time, which in Arabic, 'inshallah' is 'God willing.'"

Firsthand experiences like that are why Sankari said it's critical for them to push for more support from congressional leaders.

"We want Palestinians to achieve their right to national liberation and self-determination. We want rights for our people. We want an end to the massacre and an end to the unconditional aid from U.S. to Israel," he said.