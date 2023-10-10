Gov. Pritzker expected to address Israel war at Glencoe solidarity event

Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to address the Hamas-Israel conflict Tuesday morning at a solidarity event in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to address the escalating war in Israel and Palestine Tuesday morning in the north suburbs.

Pritzker plans to attend an Israeli Solidarity Gathering to share support for the community in Glencoe.

The event comes as a mother and daughter from Evanston are feared to have been kidnapped from Israel.

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter, Natali, were visiting relatives in Israel when the attack started.

The girl's father received a text message from her, saying she and her mother were sheltering from the bombing. He then learned the two were seen with Gaza militants. Now he fears they are being held hostage.

"This is very personal, completely distressing, and devastated feeling, very painful. Our whole community just keeps on reaching out; everyone wants to do something, wants to help. What can we do? How can we be there for each other? And we are trying our best to gather the community together to support each other," said Rabbi Meir Hecht, with the Chabad of Evanston.

A service was held in Skokie Monday night, with guests praying for peace.

Tuesday's solidarity gathering is open to all, and begins at 10 a.m.