Hamas-Israel conflict: Israeli Solidarity Resolution to be proposed in Chicago City Council meeting

As the Hamas-Israel conflict continues, an Israeli Solidarity Resolution will be proposed to Chicago City Council Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special Chicago City Council meeting is being held Friday afternoon to address the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Far North Side Alderwoman Debra Silverstein is the City Council's lone Jewish member.

She plans to introduce the "Israeli Solidarity Resolution."

The symbolic document is meant to show support for Israel.

But it has been met with some opposition.

Some local faith leaders weighed in Friday morning on the conflict in the Middle East.

The breakfast started with a prayer, fitting for a room filled with members of the Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago.

The Council is dedicated to building networks of friendship and respect among the city's faith communities.

Three religious leaders were honored, including Rabbi Michael Balinski.

SEE ALSO: Synagogues, police in Chicago area on high alert amid Hamas 'Day of Rage'

"Are civilians being killed? Yes, civilians are being killed. No one denies that. Is that the intent? No, I honestly do not believe that is the intent. I really think Israel is attempting to go after Hamas," said Balinsky, a community excellence award honoree.

Imam Kareem Irfan was another honoree Friday morning. He said he wants to make sure that the escalation is contained.

"We need to focus on the suffering of people across the borders. We need to focus on justice. We need to focus on love and togetherness and forgiveness," Irfan said.

Friday's event was emceed by ABC7 Chicago anchor Ravi Baichwal and was attended by the mayor.

It came ahead of an afternoon City Council meeting.

Council is planning to hold a special meeting on a proposed resolution that would condemn the Hamas terrorist attack against Israeli civilians.

The resolution was proposed by Silverstein of the 50th Ward.

But there has been pushback from Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, who tweeted "We can mourn the loss of lives in Israel and condemn the violence of HAMAS without signing off on inflicting brutal violence against innocent people confined to an open air prison in Gaza."

Rodriguez-Sanchez said she won't be present in Council due to a scheduling conflict, but will participate remotely if, she said "my colleagues allow me to."