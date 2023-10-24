Frank Di Piero moderated an Italian American Heritage Month panel at Triton College in River Grove on Tuesday.

Italian American Heritage Month panel held at Triton College in River Grove

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was celebration of Italian American Heritage Month at Triton College in River Grove.

The school hosted a panel discussion on campus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The panel was moderated by Frank Di Piero. He's host of the "Keepin' It Real With Frankie D" podcast. Panelists included Lou Rago, Maryann Pisano and Wintrust Bank Chicago President Peter Volpe.

The panel focused on how the Italian-American experience has inspired and influenced their lives.