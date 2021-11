Free Chicago youth basketball camps available throughout city

Camp Locations:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Operation basketball is hosting several free basketball camps for teens throughout the Chicago area.Tim Brennan, along with Chicago's own Jabari Parker, joined together for its Hoops for the Hungry program which teaches youth life skills through basketball while collecting food and clothes for those in need.7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19Ravenswood United Church of Christ2050 W. Pensacola Ave., Chicago, IL, 60618Grades 6-8 6-7:30 p.m.Grades 9-12 7:30-9 p.m.12-4 p.m. Nov. 20Washington Park5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL 60637Grades 6-8 12-1:30 p.m.Grades 9-12 2-3:30 p.m.1-5 p.m. Nov. 21Breakthrough FamilyPlex3219 W. Carroll Ave., Chicago, IL 60624Grades 6-8 1-2:30 p.m.Grades 9-12 3-4:30 p.m.Click here to register.