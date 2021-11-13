chicago proud

Health expo returns for 4th year with sessions on COVID-19 vaccines, Chicago violence prevention

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago health expo returns for 4th year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The organization 100 Black Men of Chicago is bringing back its annual health and wellness expo.

There will be virtual sessions to address chronic disease prevention, COVID-19 vaccinations, mental health and youth violence prevention, among others.

The purpose of the health expo is to empower everyone, mainly men of color, to take control of their physical and mental health.

It's happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free.

The organization provides programming in support of the Chicagoland area in Mentoring, Education, Health and Wellness and Economic Empowerment. It has grown to over 116 chapters with more than 25,000 men.

