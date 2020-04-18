Coronavirus

Florida beach reopens amid pandemic as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Residents hit the beach in Jacksonville, Florida after the city's beaches were reopened to the public on Friday amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 700,000 people and claimed the lives of at least 35,000 in the United States.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that beaches and parks throughout Duval County would open with certain restrictions.

The beaches will be open for four hours in the morning, starting at 6 a.m and then again from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Residents will not be allowed to use the beach to sunbathe, but surfing and swimming are permitted.

Florida has reported 24753 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to official estimates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridabeachescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
How to invite a goat to your next video conference call
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Show More
Woman, 12-year-old boy hurt in Austin hit-and-run
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, milder Saturday
More TOP STORIES News