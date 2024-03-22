Chicago chefs collab on saucy limited-time dishes

For a limited-time, Jake Melnick's Corner Tap and Soul & Smoke have teamed up to serve up two new dishes that combine comfort foods with some soul and sauce.

Executive chef, D'Andre Carter, owner of "Soul and Smoke" and executive chef Nick Santangelo, with Jake Melnick's corner tap are behind the collaboration. The chefs offer two limited-time menu items, including "Jerk Chicken Wings" and a "Soul & Smoke Burger." Both items will be available exclusively at Jake Melnick's in Chicago until March 31.

Menu Ingredients:

Jerk Chicken Wings: Marinated Grilled Chicken Wings, Soul & Smoke Jerk Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Green Onion

Soul & Smoke Burger: Griddled Premium Beef Burger Patty, Swiss Cheese, Soul & Smoke Pastrami, Apple Slaw, "Gold Sauce"

To make a reservation to enjoy the cooking partnership, click here.