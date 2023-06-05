James Beard Awards 2023: Chicago area restaurants, chefs up for culinary awards Monday night

Chicago restaurants and chefs are up for James Beard Awards at the Lyric Opera House on Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big names in the culinary world took to the red carpet on Monday, and Chicago is well-represented in the finalists for the James Beards Awards.

Virtue's Damarr Brown has won "Emerging Chef of the Year."

Chicago's Obelix is up for "Best New Restaurant." The French restaurant in River North has stood out for its modern take on elevating French cuisine.

In the "Best Chef" category, there is Diana Davila for Mi Tocaya Antojeria and Tim Flores and Genie Kwon for Kasama, which is world-renowned as the first Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be one of the highest honors in the culinary industry.

These awards don't just highlight the excellence in quality. They also honor chefs and restaurants for their contribution to their communities

The ceremony at the Lyric Opera House will start on Monday night.