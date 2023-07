What happened to Jamie Foxx? The actor, who has been recovering from an unknown medical complication, was seen returning a lost purse.

Jamie Foxx health update: Actor seen returning woman's lost purse in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was another Jamie Foxx sighting in Chicago.

This time, you might call him a "handbag hero." The actor was spotted returning a woman's lost purse.

The clip was posted on social media by a man, who said it was his mother's purse.

Foxx has been recuperating from an unknown medical complication in Chicago.

Over the weekend, he was seen boating down the Chicago River.