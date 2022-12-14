Ribbon cutting expected for completion of Jane Byrne Interchange work; Gov. Pritzker to attend

The Chicago traffic report is expected to improve as the ribbon cutting for the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange is scheduled for Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange on Wednesday.

The project took nearly a decade to complete .

After eight years, the project to overhaul the entire interchange, where three expressways meet, is now substantially complete. It was slated to be complete in 2017, with a price tag of $535 million. It will end up costing $794 million.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the new changes to the interchange will reduce serious injury crashes by 25%, and reduce traffic congestion by 50%.

Over 400,000 motorists use the JBI daily, and, although most of the work will be complete Wednesday, four final ramps may not open until next week.

The ribbon cutting is set for Wednesday morning in Greektown. Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be in attendance.