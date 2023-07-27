Former Illinois National Guard member, brother charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who is facing January 6 charges, said he enjoyed "invading capitols," a new document says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former member of the Illinois National Guard is facing criminal charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

Court documents show that Joseph Bierbrodt has been charged with eight federal crimes, including entering a restricted building, and causing physical violence and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The Illinois National Guard said Bierbrodt retired from service in 2018.

ABC7 Chicago reported on an unrelated story involving Bierbrodt in 2018, which federal prosecutors said they used to help identify him.

The defendant's brother, William Bierbrodt, has also been charged with similar federal crimes. Photos in court documents show the brothers at the January 6 attack.

After identifying the brothers as suspects, law enforcement officials used the images to locate Joseph in late October 201 in Sheridan, Ill., and his brother William was located at his residence in Florida.

