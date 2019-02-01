January murders at lowest level in 9 years, Chicago police say

Chicago police say because of new crime fighting efforts, the city recorded its lowest number of homicides in January in nearly 10 years.

CPD said there were 20 murders in Chicago in January, the lowest in that time period in nine years.

There were 100 shootings in January, which police say is the lowest amount for January in five years.

This is the third straight year that numbers have dropped since the peak of 206 shootings in January of 2016.

Police said robberies, burglaries and motor-vehicle thefts were the fewest in 20 years for January.

"Our officers have stood at the forefront of these ongoing reductions in murders, shootings, robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts," said CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "Are we where we want to be? No. However these figures prove that community policing has considerable merit. CPD continues to invest in ways to incorporate the invaluable knowledge of those living within our neighborhoods into our public safety strategy."
