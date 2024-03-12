Chicago man sentenced to 9 decades in 2017 Wrigleyville kidnapping, assault

CPD said victim forced into trunk at gunpoint, driven 23 miles before escape

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man convicted for a violent abduction and sexual assault in Wrigleyville was sentenced to nearly 100 years, according to court records.

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan was found guilty for assaulting the victim on March 9, 2017, as she came out of her garage in the 3700-block of North Fremont Street.

He sexually assaulted her, forced her into the trunk of her car at gunpoint and took her on a 23-mile journey before crashing her car on the city's far South Side.

At one point, he stopped to use her ATM card, police said.

The woman escaped by using the emergency trunk release and called police.

On Monday, Henigan, who is now 40-years-old, was sentenced to a total of 94 years, in which he must serve at least 85% of the sentence.

The sentence will be served consecutively for 45 years on two merged counts of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm; 22 years for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon; 21 years for armed robbery; and 6 years for being an armed habitual criminal, according to the documents.

