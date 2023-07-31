WATCH LIVE

Chicago man found guilty in 2017 Wrigleyville kidnapping, assault in which victim forced into trunk

CPD said victim forced into trunk at gunpoint, driven 23 miles before escape

Monday, July 31, 2023 11:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man accused in a violent abduction and sexual assault that happened six years ago in Wrigleyville was convicted.

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan was found guilty in the 2017 attack, in which prosecutors alleged he approached the victim, as she came out of her garage in the 3700-block of North Fremont Street.

He sexually assaulted her, forced her into the trunk of her car at gunpoint and took her on a 23-mile journey before crashing her car on the city's far South Side.

At one point, he stopped to use her ATM card, police said.

The woman escaped by using the emergency trunk release and called police.

Henigan is due back in court next month.

