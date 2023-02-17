Val, Ryan talk new West Loop dessert spot, 'Ant-Man'

This week on Windy City Weekend, famed chef and author Fabio Viviana joined Ryan and Val for Host chat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, famed chef and author Fabio Viviana joined Ryan and Val for Host chat.

Can you do a Pizza Diet? Everyone loves pizza, but could you eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner? One personal trainer did for over a month, and lost weight!

Cat Pics can make you more attractive: Your feline companion could get you more right swipes on Tinder! A study shows that having a cat as your dating profile pic makes you more attractive.

Chef Fabio opens "JARS," a dessert spot in the West Loop

Fabio Viviani, the beloved Chicago chef behind local hot spots like Siena Tavern, Bar Siena and Prime & Provisions (and 30+ other restaurants nationwide), will soon be bringing something sweet to the West Loop! JARS by Fabio Viviani, a fast casual gourmet dessert concept, is set to open at 905 W. Fulton St. (entrance on Peoria Streeet) in February 2023.

JARS will be a dessert experience like none other: one that combines nostalgically classic flavor combinations with the most creative presentations imaginable. The menu will feature decadent treats, pies and desserts from all over, like tiramisu, cannoli, cakes, classic pies, s'mores and other American staples - all served in eye-catching reusable jars. The 1,500-square-foot space will also have a section dedicated to gourmet soft serve ice cream in decadent flavors like red velvet cheesecake, oreo cream pie and peach cobbler. A selection of gourmet coffee and coffee beverages will round out the menu.

A family-friendly, Instagram-ready concept, JARS will have something to satisfy every type of sweet tooth.

"JARS is a perfect blend of my passion for serving amazing, crave-able bites with picture-perfect presentation and creating a memorable experience for everyone who walks in the door," Viviani said.

Dancing Crossing Guard

This crossing guard is helping kids cross the street, while busting a couple of moves at the same time. Tammy Anderson became a crossing guard in 2016, but by 2017 she got bored of just standing around. So she started waving at people and said "once I got that wave, and that second wave I knew I was making people happy."

At the start of each morning, she blesses every side of the street and puts her Gospel music on in her earphones.

"The reason I love Tammy is because every time me and my mom see Tammy she's always happy. She's happy like every single day," one of the students Tammy sees said.

"They tell me I make their day. They come out the car and give me a hug, and tell me how much they love me. Some come and say, 'I was having a bad day until I saw you, and it just brightened it up!'" Tammy says.

Rain, snow, sun or shine, Tammy is out there doing her job and brightening up people's days.

Roeper Spend or Save

'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' - SPEND

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the third installment in the Ant-Man Marvel movie series. Scott Lang and the crew travel through the quantum realm, where they encounter the new "big bad," Kang the Conqueror.

'Marlowe' - SPEND

"Marlowe" is a neo-film-noir starring Liam Neeson who plays a detective embroiled in an investigation with a wealthy family.

'The Company You Keep' - SPEND

"The Company You Keep" is a new ABC drama about a con-man and CIA agent who inadvertently cross paths and begin falling in love.

'African Queens: Njinga' - SPEND

"African Queens: Njinga" is a four-part documentary narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith about the life of a 17th-century African queen, Njinga.

Erica's Belle of the Ball: Prom Giveaway

"Erica's Belle of the Ball" provides high school young women with a free prom send off!

It was created in the memory of Erica Faye Watson, an on-air personality and pillar in her community. She loved to give back so much that she created a prom initiative that helped one local girl get glammed up and transported in style to her prom.

That spirit of giving carries on through ChiGivesBack, who will provide hair, make-up, a custom dress and transportation to one select high school young lady.

To be eligible, you must be a student within the Chicagoland area with a GPA of 2.5 or higher and in your senior year. Nominations close on March 3 and a winner will be announced March 17.

Apply now or nominate someone in your life you feel deserves this at www.chigivesback.com/erica.