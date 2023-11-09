Jason Benetti leaving White Sox broadcast booth for Detroit Tigers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadcaster Jason Benetti will leave the White Sox booth next season to call games for the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Thursday.

"As we have in the past when career-changing opportunities were made available for Jason's consideration while under contract with the White Sox, including ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Statcasts, the Olympics, Peacock Sunday MLB games, and most recently, becoming one of FOX's top play-by-play talents for national broadcasts, we agreed to allow Jason to explore the opportunity with the Detroit Tigers, which he has accepted," White Sox chief marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. "We are proud to see Jason continue to live out his dream to bring the games he loves into the homes of fans in his unique style. We will miss Jason calling White Sox games and wish him the very best on this next chapter of his storied broadcasting career."

Benetti is a life-long White Sox fan who grew up in Homewood, Illinois. He began calling games for the White Sox in 2016 and took over full-time play-by-play duties from Ken "The Hawk" Haralson in 2019.

The White Sox said Len Kasper will remain calling games for radio and the team will look for a new play-by-play caller to work with Steve Stone.