Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

In an Instagram post Sunday, Kristin Cavallari announced she and husband Jay Cutler were getting a divorce."With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," the post said.Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.