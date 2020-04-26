Sports

Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari announced Sunday they were getting a divorce. (Mark Humphrey)

In an Instagram post Sunday, Kristin Cavallari announced she and husband Jay Cutler were getting a divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," the post said.



RELATED: Former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million

Cutler was previously a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearscelebritycelebrity breakupdivorceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video surfaces allegedly showing large Chicago party; Pritzker responds
'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Nonprofit opens Illinois site to clean masks amid pandemic
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Dad charged after son finds his gun, shoots himself in hand
Chicago man charged in connection with Ind. Walmart shooting
Show More
SNL: Brad Pitt impersonates Anthony Fauci, Miley Cyrus performs 'Wish You Were Here'
I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead: ISP
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
More TOP STORIES News