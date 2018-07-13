U.S. & WORLD

Former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list their Nashville mansion for nearly $8 million. (WLS)

Former Chicago Bear Quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari have reportedly listed their sprawling Nashville mansion for nearly $8 million.

The 19,983-square-foot "Mediterranean influenced villa" was built in 2007 according to the Warren Bradley Partners real estate listing.

It has 25 rooms, including seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features an owner's suit, a yoga room, a basement theater, a bar and a steam sauna and safe room.

With a breathtaking view of surrounding hills, the mansion sits on eight-and-a-half acres. It's also been the setting for several scenes in Cavallari's new reality show "Very Cavallari".
