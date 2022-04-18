tourism

Gov. JB Pritzker launches $30M Illinois tourism campaign amid concerns over Chicago violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois launches $30M tourism campaign amid Chicago violence concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the middle of a push to rejuvenate tourism, Illinois is launching a $30 million marketing campaign to promote more than three dozen places across the state.

"We know visitors are critical to our Illinois economy," said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Director Sylvia Garcia. "They generate economic impact by dining in world class local restaurants, staying in our inviting hotels and supporting our distinctive small businesses which are truly the backbone of our economy."

According to the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, visitor spending, which peaked at $45.5 billion in 2019, plummeted 49% after the pandemic hit to $23.3 billion in 2020, the last year figures were available.

Many people are excited to travel once again.

"It feels great," said Abigayil Rosenwasser, who is visiting from Israel. "I mean, like, since I grew up here, it's very nostalgic seeing all the places again."

SEE ALSO | Kim Foxx won't 'cut corners,' despite Chicago crime spike, citing history of wrongful convictions

Monday's weather may not have been tourist friendly, but there may be bigger concerns for Chicago. The rash of carjackings this spring, the smash-and-grab robberies, along with shootings could scare off some visitors.

"I think it is a bit concerning, but you know, you got to be in places that are safe," said Maryam Habibzi, who is visiting from Edmonton, Canada.

Governor JB Pritzker has been trying to downplay safety concerns.

"We show off what's great about the city of, you're asking specifically, about the city of Chicago," Pritzker said. "We show off what's great about the city of Chicago, and your seeing Jane Lynch do that in these ads."

The television advertisements will start running in Illinois, along with seven other neighboring Midwest states this week and later this month nationally on cable.

"The "middle of everything" campaign highlights what Illinois is really all about," Pritzker said. "We're the heart of America."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoischicagoloopchicago shootingeconomychicago crimetouristrobberygun violencesmash and grabchicago violencecommunitytourismcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOURISM
MO judge dismisses charges for duck boat tragedy
Chicago Fireboat Tours return this spring
This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see
1st female Chicago tourism CEO on how she'll bring tourists back
TOP STORIES
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Englewood church on fire again, CFD says
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
No federal charges for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald slaying
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber: CPD
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
Show More
Brother charged with killing sister after dispute about chores: police
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby's death after body found in bag
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
More TOP STORIES News