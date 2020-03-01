2 in custody after vehicle crashes into Roseland homes in chase from suburbs: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a police chase ends with a driver crashing into two homes on Chicago's South Side.The chase started early Sunday in south suburban Matteson and ended in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood."Two minutes before it happened, I was just on that couch right there," said Roseland resident Dexter Patterson. "I went down to the washroom and that's when the car came out of nowhere."Patterson was up late watching TV when a red Jeep crashed into two homes, including his family's, just before 3 a.m.Within seconds, there was a huge gaping hole where the living room used to be and a large number of police officers surrounding the property."I came upstairs to see what was going on. I came out and our whole front is open so I think someone dropped a bomb or something," said resident Daren Miller. "The cops had their guns out. I guess the guys were two thieves. They stole a car."Illinois State Police said officers had been chasing the red Jeep down I-57 and then through Chicago's Far South Side as it exited the expressway at 111th Street.The vehicle had been reported stolen during the course of an armed robbery earlier in the evening.Patterson said he's counting his blessings and his neighbors, who was also asleep on his couch when the Jeep landed on top of him.Police said he only had minor head lacerations."He was up under that rubble right there saying, 'Help, help help,'" Patterson said.Charges against the two men arrested in connection with the crash are still pending.