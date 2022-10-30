'It really kind of infuriates me': Jeffrey Dahmer costume banned at some Milwaukee bars

After the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show, some Milwaukee bars have banned the costume this Halloween weekend.

MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend.

The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at DIX Milwaukee warned customers one costume would not be tolerated, WISN reported.

"We understand there's a generation out there that did not live this situation. They may not understand the severity of how it affected the community," bar manager Eric Hamilton said.

Promoting their Saturday Halloween party and costume contest, DIX also posted on Facebook, please no Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.

RELATED: eBay bans listing described as 'Jeffrey Dahmer costumes' that resemble items worn by serial killer

"We don't want to put patrons in the situation where they would have to see or relive something that they had to truly experience," Hamilton said.

It was a traumatizing time the LGBTQ+ community lived through. Dahmer killed 17 men and boys, most of them in Milwaukee.

Authorities said he met many of his victims in gay bars in the Walker's Point neighborhood.

DIX, in Walker's Point, wasn't the only one sending this message.

Another bar downtown was also warning customers not to show up in a Dahmer costume.

The bar, This Is It, also posted its own Dahmer costume ban on Facebook.

It's been getting phone calls ever since the Netflix series aired, adding such hateful and disrespectful costumes will not be allowed in its space.

"It really kind of infuriates me," Hamilton said.