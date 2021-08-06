COVID-19 vaccine

Jennifer Aniston defends staying away from the unvaccinated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card

Jennifer Aniston stirred some feelings when she recently said she has "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose" whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aniston made the remark to In Style, and almost immediately folks on social media were offering their opinions.

On Thursday she posted about some of the critical comments on the Instastories of her verified Instagram account.

The "Friends" star posted one person's comment that read, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxed around her?"

Aniston responded with "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me."

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," she wrote. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," Aniston concluded. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

COVID-19 can still be transmitted to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against serious injury or death.

Last year Aniston also caused backlash after she shared a Christmas ornament which read "Our first pandemic 2020."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineotrc
COVID-19 VACCINE
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News