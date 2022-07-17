celebrity weddings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in small Vegas ceremony

EMBED <>More Videos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially got married in Las Vegas this weekend, according to court records.

The video featured is from a previous report.

People Magazine has confirmed with multiple sources that the engaged couple tied the knot Saturday in a small wedding ceremony.

The 52-year-old singer/actress and 49-year-old actor announced their engagement in April.

They were previously engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding in September 2003, just days before the date.

In a fan newsletter, JLo had previously described the couple as, "Two very lucky people who got a second chance at love."

This marks the fourth marriage for JLo and the second for Affleck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadacelebrityben affleckjennifer lopezu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingswedding
CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
Lindsay Lohan announces she is married
Marlo Thomas, Phil Donahue talk best seller book, 'What Makes a Marriage Last'
Remembering Princess Diana 22 years after her death
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
TOP STORIES
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack: LIVE
Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide
Off-duty cop shoots, kills man who allegedly opened fire at reunion
How couple got their driveway back after threat of $1.5K fine
Man carrying rifle, Bible, ammo tackled near hundreds of kids at mall
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Show More
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
1st-ever Southside 'SummerFest' held to help wounded CPD officer
Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash, authorities say
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered to isolated storms Sunday
More TOP STORIES News