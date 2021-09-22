Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. being released from rehab facility after COVID-19 battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is being released from a rehabilitation center Wednesday following his battle with COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.He and his wife, Jaqueline Jackson, were hospitalized at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital last month after they both contracted the virus.Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017. His wife, who is 77, is not vaccinated.She spent time in the ICU during her treatment, with increased supplemental oxygen, though her family said she was never placed on a ventilator.