CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is being released from a rehabilitation center Wednesday following his battle with COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.
He and his wife, Jaqueline Jackson, were hospitalized at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital last month after they both contracted the virus.
Jacqueline Jackson, wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson, released from hospital after COVID treatment
Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017. His wife, who is 77, is not vaccinated.
RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife 'responding positively to treatment' while hospitalized with COVID
She spent time in the ICU during her treatment, with increased supplemental oxygen, though her family said she was never placed on a ventilator.
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. being released from rehab facility after COVID-19 battle
Civil Rights icon's wife Jaqueline Jackson was also treated for COVID-19
REV. JESSE JACKSON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News