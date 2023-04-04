US Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia's daughter dies at 28: statement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 28-year-old daughter of U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García died Monday night, according to a statement from the congressman.

"We are completely heartbroken," Garcia said.

Rosa joined Garcia's family as a young girl, who had been in the foster care system, the statement said.

"We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time," the statement said.

No additional information was provided about what led to Rosa's death.

RELATED: 'Chuy' Garcia, Rev Jesse Jackson endorse Brandon Johnson for mayor as election runoff approaches

Garcia, a Democrat, has represented Illinois' 4th District since 2019.

He also ran for Chicago mayor earlier this year.

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson tweeted his condolences Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with AC7 Chicago for more information.