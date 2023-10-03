WATCH LIVE

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez to challenge US Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García for House seat

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 4:32PM
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is jumping into a race for Congress.

Current alderman of the 15th Ward, Ray Lopez, will run against U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Chicago, in the Fourth Congressional District.

"I am thankful to my voters who have sent me to the Chicago City Council three times. I appreciate their faith in me, in my abilities, to work towards common sense solutions to some of our toughest problems," Lopez said Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Chicagoans work to provide food, clothing for migrants as politicians point fingers over crisis

Garcia has held the seat since 2019.

Congressman García's camp released a statement, saying in part "Alderman Ray Lopez's latest run for a new office is nothing more than an attention-grabbing stunt."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

