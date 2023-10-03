A Chicago alderman is jumping into a race for Congress.

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez to challenge US Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García for House seat

Current alderman of the 15th Ward, Ray Lopez, will run against U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Chicago, in the Fourth Congressional District.

"I am thankful to my voters who have sent me to the Chicago City Council three times. I appreciate their faith in me, in my abilities, to work towards common sense solutions to some of our toughest problems," Lopez said Tuesday morning.

Garcia has held the seat since 2019.

Congressman García's camp released a statement, saying in part "Alderman Ray Lopez's latest run for a new office is nothing more than an attention-grabbing stunt."

